Lone tusker creates fear in Karadigodu

There have been instances where the tusker has charged towards people

Ashwani Kumar N K R
Ashwani Kumar N K R, DHNS, Siddapura,
  • Jun 25 2021, 00:45 ist
  • updated: Jun 25 2021, 01:12 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock photo

Wild elephant menace is on rise in Siddapura.

Agriculturists in the region have alleged that a tusker, which is camping in Karadigodu village, has been destroying crops.

It has been crushing coffee, plantain and mango saplings in the plantations, causing huge losses. During nights, the elephant has been coming near the houses, creating fear among people. There have been instances where the tusker has charged towards people.

The tusker has pulled down three coconut trees, about 50 feet tall, in a plantation belonging to Kusumavati of Karadigodu.

The villagers have urged the forest department to capture the lone tusker and translocate it.

An elephant herd is creating chaos in Kakkattukadu area of Guhya village. The elephants are destroying plantation crops. People are fearing to move about in the village.

Karadigodu
elephant
Karnataka

