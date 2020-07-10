Malavalli saloon owners decide to close shops till noon in the wake of Covid-19

With Malavalli in the Mandya district of Karnataka turning into a Covid-19 hotspot with a rising number of positive cases, the saloon shop owners have voluntarily decided to close shops at 12 noon.

The decision, which came into effect from today (July 10), will continue till July 30.

The office-bearers of the Savitha Samaja, who held a meeting on Thursday, decided to observe half lockdown and close the shops after 12 noon, to prevent further spreading of the virus, both in the town and in the rural areas.