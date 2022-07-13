Man held for raising peacock in Karnataka

Man held for raising peacock in Karnataka

Acting on a tip-off, the Forest Mobile squad raided his house and rescued the peacock

DHNS
DHNS, Hunsur,
  • Jul 13 2022, 22:31 ist
  • updated: Jul 14 2022, 15:35 ist
Representative image. Credit: DH Photo

Forest Department officials arrested a man for allegedly violating Wildlife Protection Act by raising a peacock at his residence in Kamegowdanahalli in Hunsur taluk.

Manju Nayak is the suspect. Acting on a tip-off, the Forest Mobile squad raided his house and rescued the peacock.

He is booked under the Wild Life Protection Act. He is remanded in judicial custody.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Karnataka
peacock
Arrest
Karnataka News

What's Brewing

Why are women, children in India becoming more anaemic?

Why are women, children in India becoming more anaemic?

Drink up! The importance of water and electrolytes

Drink up! The importance of water and electrolytes

NASA triumphantly unveils full set of Webb's first pics

NASA triumphantly unveils full set of Webb's first pics

Swollen Tungabhadra submerges Hampi ruins

Swollen Tungabhadra submerges Hampi ruins

DH Toon | Sri Lanka: Avert humanitarian crisis!

DH Toon | Sri Lanka: Avert humanitarian crisis!

Joe Biden has met every Israeli PM since 1973

Joe Biden has met every Israeli PM since 1973

 