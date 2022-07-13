Man held for raising peacock in Karnataka

Forest Department officials arrested a man for allegedly violating Wildlife Protection Act by raising a peacock at his residence in Kamegowdanahalli in Hunsur taluk.
Manju Nayak is the suspect. Acting on a tip-off, the Forest Mobile squad raided his house and rescued the peacock.
He is booked under the Wild Life Protection Act. He is remanded in judicial custody.
