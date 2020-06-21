Man killed, one injured as car falls into lake

A 40-year-old man was killed and another passenger was seriously injured after the car in which they were travelling by fell into Chowlikere near Barkur.

The deceased was identified as Santhosh Shetty (40), owner of a plywood shop in Beejadi.

The injured passenger is identified as Shwetha (23), who works in the shop of Santhosh Shetty. Shetty was travelling in the car from Barkur to Saibrakatte when he lost control over the car and the vehicle plunged into the lake.

Though locals rescued them, Shetty died on the way to a hospital. The curve on the way to Saibrakatte from Brahmavar had witnessed many fatal accidents in the past.

Local residents had urged authorities to prevent accidents by erecting a railing around the lake.