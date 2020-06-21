Man killed, one injured as car falls into lake

Man killed, one injured as car falls into lake

DHNS
DHNS, Brahmavar,
  • Jun 21 2020, 21:36 ist
  • updated: Jun 21 2020, 21:50 ist
The car that fell into Chowlikere near Barkur.

A 40-year-old man was killed and another passenger was seriously injured after the car in which they were travelling by fell into Chowlikere near Barkur.

The deceased was identified as Santhosh Shetty (40), owner of a plywood shop in Beejadi.

The injured passenger is identified as Shwetha (23), who works in the shop of Santhosh Shetty. Shetty was travelling in the car from Barkur to Saibrakatte when he lost control over the car and the vehicle plunged into the lake.

Though locals rescued them, Shetty died on the way to a hospital. The curve on the way to Saibrakatte from Brahmavar had witnessed many fatal accidents in the past.

Local residents had urged authorities to prevent accidents by erecting a railing around the lake.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Death
car
Accident
Karnataka

What's Brewing

Nurses, doctors walk tightrope between work and home

Nurses, doctors walk tightrope between work and home

Map of world's uncharted ocean beds takes shape

Map of world's uncharted ocean beds takes shape

The chariot of wonder

The chariot of wonder

What has the pandemic taught you?

What has the pandemic taught you?

 