Man jailed for 6 months for rash driving, killing 2

Man sentenced to 6 months jail for rash driving, killing 2 people

Yohan was driving his car in a rash manner and had mowed down three pedestrians near the college

DHNS
DHNS, Udupi,
  • Dec 07 2021, 00:08 ist
  • updated: Dec 07 2021, 02:32 ist
Representative image. Credit: Reuters File Photo

Yohan, who had mowed down three pedestrians while killing two on the spot near Hiriyadka First Grade college, was sentenced to six months imprisonment by Principal Civil Judge and JMFC Deepa.

On July 19, 2015, Yohan was driving his car in a rash manner and had mowed down three pedestrians near the college. Among the three, Saraswati and a girl Dhiti died on the spot. Another girl Tejaswi sustained serious injuries.

A case was registered and a charge sheet was submitted to the court by Hiriyadka police.Judge Deepa, upholding the argument of Senior Public Prosecutor Badrinath Nayari, sentenced Yohan to six months of imprisonment.

Check out the latest videos from DH:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Karnataka
India News
rash driving

Related videos

What's Brewing

Indian-origin CEO fires 900 employees over Zoom call

Indian-origin CEO fires 900 employees over Zoom call

Give change or face jail? NWKRTC board sparks confusion

Give change or face jail? NWKRTC board sparks confusion

New chewing gum could cut Covid transmission

New chewing gum could cut Covid transmission

Is 'Antim' better than 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan'?

Is 'Antim' better than 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan'?

What's a Food Metaverse?

What's a Food Metaverse?

Vicky-Katrina wedding: A look at the venue

Vicky-Katrina wedding: A look at the venue

This humanoid robot makes perfect human-like faces

This humanoid robot makes perfect human-like faces

 