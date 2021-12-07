Man sentenced to 6 months jail for rash driving, killing 2 people

Yohan, who had mowed down three pedestrians while killing two on the spot near Hiriyadka First Grade college, was sentenced to six months imprisonment by Principal Civil Judge and JMFC Deepa.

On July 19, 2015, Yohan was driving his car in a rash manner and had mowed down three pedestrians near the college. Among the three, Saraswati and a girl Dhiti died on the spot. Another girl Tejaswi sustained serious injuries.

A case was registered and a charge sheet was submitted to the court by Hiriyadka police.Judge Deepa, upholding the argument of Senior Public Prosecutor Badrinath Nayari, sentenced Yohan to six months of imprisonment.

Check out the latest videos from DH: