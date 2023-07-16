Man stabs wife to death in Mysuru's Kumbarkoppal

Mahadev, a native of Beerambaadi of Gundlupet taluk, is the accused.

Shilpa P
Shilpa P, DHNS, Mysuru,
  • Jul 16 2023, 00:40 ist
  • updated: Jul 16 2023, 03:29 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A 30-year-old man stabbed his wife at Kumbarkoppal in Mysuru on Saturday afternoon.

Although she was rushed to KR hospital, she failed to respond to the treatment. Harshitha (21) is the deceased. Mahadev, a native of Beerambaadi of Gundlupet taluk, is the accused. He had also allegedly assaulted and injured his mother-in-law Geetha, who tried to stop him, the police said.

Also Read | Meter reader fatally stabbed by consumer in Karnataka's Kodagu

Harshitha, who was married one-and-half years ago, had reportedly come to her parents’ place due to issues with Mahadev. When Mahadev came to take her back, even as Harshitha refused to go with him, Mahadev, who had reportedly brought knife in his bag, allegedly stabbed Harshitha, according to the police.

The Metgalli police have registered the case and have arrested the accused.

