Man stabs wife to death in Mysuru's Kumbarkoppal

A 30-year-old man stabbed his wife at Kumbarkoppal in Mysuru on Saturday afternoon.
Although she was rushed to KR hospital, she failed to respond to the treatment. Harshitha (21) is the deceased. Mahadev, a native of Beerambaadi of Gundlupet taluk, is the accused. He had also allegedly assaulted and injured his mother-in-law Geetha, who tried to stop him, the police said.
Also Read | Meter reader fatally stabbed by consumer in Karnataka's Kodagu
Harshitha, who was married one-and-half years ago, had reportedly come to her parents’ place due to issues with Mahadev. When Mahadev came to take her back, even as Harshitha refused to go with him, Mahadev, who had reportedly brought knife in his bag, allegedly stabbed Harshitha, according to the police.
The Metgalli police have registered the case and have arrested the accused.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Caught in deluge: Floods in India’s ill-equipped cities
Kashmiri carpet makers praise Modi for global 'ad'
Delhi-Noida floods: Animals worth Rs 1 crore rescued
ISRO to conduct 1st abort mission for Gaganyaan in Aug
Pizza made on active volcano; internet reacts
Dharavi residents fear Adani firm redevelopment project
Indian origin CEOs proud of Chandrayaan-3 success
Left to die, 500 workers rescued from flood-hit Noida
Lentils to fruits: UAE serves up veg spread for Modi