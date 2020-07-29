Bandh against illegal mining fails to stir Mandya

Mandya bandh against illegal mining evokes lukewarm response

Gayathri V Raj
Gayathri V Raj, DHNS,
  • Jul 29 2020, 16:17 ist
  • updated: Jul 29 2020, 16:17 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock

The Mandya bandh call given by Cauvery-KRS Ulivigagi Janandolana Samiti, on July 29, against illegal mining activities around Krishnaraja Sagar (KRS) reservoir, evoked a lukewarm response, on Wednesday.

The bandh was not a total shutdown, as most of the shops and business establishments were open on the day and normalcy was not disrupted. The bandh call was limited only to the protest staged by the organisation members.  

The Samiti alleged that the operators of the crushing units were using high-intensity explosives to extract stones, that has been causing tremors and will affect the KRS dam.

Karnataka
Mandya
illegal mining

