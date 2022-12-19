Mandya bandh evokes good response

The Mandya city bandh called by the Rajya Raitha Sangha, demanding a scientific price for sugarcane and other produce, evoked a good response.

The Raitha Sangha had called for a bandh till 2 pm. While most of the shopkeepers extended support by voluntarily closing their shops, the others were closed by the farmers who took out a rally in the city.

The farmers blocked the Mysuru-Bengaluru highway for a while, in the morning. The police have diverted vehicular traffic on the highway towards Bannur. Barricades have been installed on the highway to prevent any movement of the vehicle, as a precautionary measure.

The protesters also took out a motorbike rally in the city.

It may be mentioned that the farmers, under the banner of Raitha Sangha has been staging indefinite protest since the last month, urging them to fulfil their various demands, in front of Sir M Visvesvaraya's statue in the city.