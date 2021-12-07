Miscreants assault three men at fish shop in Uppinangady

Miscreants assault 3 men at fish shop in Uppinangady

Miscreants barged into a fish shop and assaulted three men at Subrahmanya Cross in Uppinangady on Monday night.

According to police, the injured were identified as Ashok, Mahesh, and Mohandas.

In a complaint, Mohandas said that his brother Ashok was selling the fish in the shop when about 25 to 30 youths in 20 bikes and a car arrived at the spot and barged into the shop holding swords and iron rods. They assaulted all three of us who were inside the shop. They later fled the spot, he stated.

All were conversing in Beary language, the complainant told the police. A case was registered at Uppinangady police station.

Superintendent of Police Rishikesh Sonawane said that additional forces had been deployed at Uppinangady with two police inspectors, 4 PSI, 38 head constables, 3 DAR platoons and 2 KSRP platoons following the series of assault cases. Further, a team of officers and staff from Bantwal, Belthangady, Puttur and Uppinangady stations have been constituted to probe into the incidents, he said.

The motive behind the incidents are yet to be established through investigation, he added.

