MLA invokes Chamundeshwari in Vishwanath issue

MLA Sa Ra Mahesh, who is deemed to be a bete noire of MLC A H Vishwanath, has evoked Goddess Chamundeshwari, in connection with the disqualification of Vishwanath by Karnataka High Court, to become minister.

Addressing a media conference here, on Tuesday, Mahesh said, “Chamundeshwari has punished Vishwanath for his follies. Mahesh also visited Chamundeshwari temple, atop the Chamundi Hill in Mysuru on Tuesday.”

“The decision of the court has come within a year, after the swearing, in front of god,” he recalled.

It can be noted that a political high-drama had unfolded atop the Chamundi Hill, on October 17, 2019, as Vishwanath and Mahesh visited Chamundeshwari temple, following a challenge by the former.

Vishwanath had challenged Mahesh, who had alleged that Vishwanth was ‘sold’ for Rs 25 crore, to bring his ‘buyer’ to the temple and he would wait there at 9 am.

Vishwanath had arrived at the temple 10 minutes before the schedule and offered obeisance to the deity. Later, he was waiting for Mahesh on the courtyard of the temple. Mahesh arrived at the temple by 9.15 am, but went inside, without interacting with Vishwanath.

Mahesh had paid obeisance to the deity and swore that he stood by his statement on the floor of the Assembly and that Vishwanath was ‘sold’ to the BJP. By 9.50 am, Vishwanath left the hill shrine by stating that he has fulfilled his promise and waited for him for nearly an hour.

On the other side, Mahesh had said that he was waiting for Vishwanath inside the temple. “I sought the apology of Sri Chamundeshwari for using the temple and the name of the Goddess for a personal issue that I had with Vishwanath,” he had said.

“The genuineness of the statements of the people will be checked by Goddess Chamundeshwari. The ultimate thing is one’s conscience, however prominent a person may be in stature. I was pained by the developments, regarding the verbal duel with Vishwanath, over a couple of months. So, I visited the temple. I also seek the apology of the people of the state, for the unfortunate turn of events,” he had said.