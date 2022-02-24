'MLA ticket for Harsha's mother campaign' begins

When political leaders are making a beeline to the residence of Bajrang Dal worker Harsha who was murdered recently, some Hindu organisations' workers have started 'MLA ticket for Harsha's mother campaign' on social media networking sites to provide moral support and financial aid to the family.

They stated that Harsha has sacrificed his life for the country. So his mother must be given an MLA ticket as the assembly polls are slated to be held next year. These seats are not meant only for the families of BJP leaders K S Eshwarappa and BS Yediyurappa. If they have genuine concern towards those who sacrifice their lives for Hindutva, Harsha's mother Padma must be given a ticket. If they do this, we will always remain grateful to BJP, they said.

Meanwhile, the family members of Harsha visited McGann hospital on Thursday and inquired about the health of three Hindu outfit workers who sustained injuries during violence that broke out during the funeral procession.

His sister Ashwini told injured persons, "You are like my brother and we would stand by you during hard times."

