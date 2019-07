Chetan Baraker of Hebbal in Mudhol taluk has topped the nation in the agricultural engineering section for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF).

Students of 64 universities of agricultural sciences had appeared for the examination. Chetan, by topping the exam, has secured admission to Indian Council of Agricultural Research in New Delhi. He will get a fellowship of Rs 12,400 per month. Chetan has secured BE in agriculture from Gandhi Krishi Vignan Kendra, Bengaluru.