Mysuru Covid-19 war room a model for Karnataka: Rohini Sindhuri

With case fatality rate and positive rate on decline, Mysuru District Covid War Room has turned into a ‘model’ for other districts and the teams from other districts are visiting Mysuru to follow the same.

According to Deputy Commissioner Rohini Sindhuri, the case fatality rate stands at 1.2% in the last two weeks and positivity rate stands at 2%. It was above 20% in September.

The authorities concerned are tracing 100% contacts within 36 hours and 12 contacts are traced per patient. Mysuru is performing the best on all parameters of Covid.

The DC said that the success is due to systematic approach and untiring efforts of all the officials and staff concerned.

With about 6,000 Covid-19 tests per day, the district administration is in the second place after Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP).