Mysuru to get planetarium, science centre, democracy building: DC

If everything goes as per the plan, the city will have a planetarium, science centre and democracy building. The structures are planned to be established on the lands of University of Mysore (UoM) at foot of Chamundi Hill.

Deputy Commissioner Rohini Sindhuri during an interaction with journalists at Mysuru Disttrict Journalists’ Association here, on Saturday, said, “The University of Mysore has 22 acre of land at foot of Chamundi Hill. The authorities have asked the authorities concerned to give a part of land for the structures.”

“Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman was looking for proper place for planetarium and it was planned to establish in Dharwad, but we have asked the minister to establish the same in Mysuru. A large number of tourists visit Mysuru and we should have planetarium here,” the DC said.

The authorities have identified the lands and vice-chancellor G Hemantha Kumar has agreed to provide land. The planetarium will be established on Central government funds, she informed.

Sindhuri also said, “Science Centre will come up on seven acre next to planetarium. In addition, Election Commission of India is planning to establish a ‘Democracy Building’.”

The DC also said that there are 3,000 lakes in the district and all measures will be taken to protect them. Kukkarahalli Lake located in the heart of the city and maintained by the UoM, will be developed. For better improvement, the lake has to be undertaken either by Forest department or Mysuru City Corporation or Lake Development Authority and the VC has agreed for it, the DC said.

“Tribal Cooperative Marketing Development Federation of India (TRIFED) organised Aadi Mahotsava, an expo, at Delhi and similar mahotsava will be planned in Mysuru too. We had asked to organise Aadi Mahotsava during Dasara,” she said.

In addition, the district administration has planned to establish a unit for the welfare of tribal and 200 acre of land has been identified in Hunsur in the district. The tribal people have lost jobs and many have no revenue, she said.

“The district administration has requested Tourism Minister to allot Rs 2 crore to display signboard in front of heritage structures. The city has many structures and not many people are aware about the structures and signboards would play a major role,” the DC said.