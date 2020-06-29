Mysuru witnesses a series of protests

The city witnessed a series of protests on Monday. While district Congress committee members staged a protest against fuel price hike, farmers demonstrated against the amendment for APMC Act and Karnataka Land Reforms Act.

Congress workers, led by district president B J Vijay Kumar staged a protest against the Union government against fuel price hike. They sat on pushcarts and moved on the streets.

Members of various farmers associations, in association with Rajya Raitha Virodi Kaidhe Horata Samithi, took out a mobike rally, opposing the amendment to Karnataka Land Reforms Act. The farmers commenced the rally on two-wheelers at Gun House Circle. They tried to lay a siege to the Office of Regional Commissioner. But, the police stopped them. The farmers raised slogans against the government and demanded not to amend APMC Act and Land Reforms Act.

Kurbur Shantakumar, general secretary of the samithi, Vidyasagar Ramegowda of Samuhika Nayakatva Raita Sangha, and Sudhir Kumar of Akhanda Karnataka Raitha Sangha were present.

In addition, members of other farmers associations staged protests in front of gram panchayat offices across the district.