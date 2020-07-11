New Covid-19 centre to be ready soon: Somashekar

District In-charge Minister S T Somashekar on Saturday said that a new 600-bed Covid-19 care unit will be ready within a day or two.

The minister, who visited the Academic Bhavan of Karnataka State Open University (KSOU) near Mandakalli here, said that the building has a total of 55 rooms and 600 beds can be placed in the structure.

“All necessary facilities are in place and internet, TV and other facilities are available. The building has separate division for doctors and caretakers of patients. In addition, arrangement for entertainment will be done,” the minister said.

He said, “There is no dearth for beds to treat Covid patients and one doctor and a staff nurse are appointed for 100 patients.”

Somashekar took severe exception to former chief minister Siddaramaiah’s allegation on misuse of funds earmarked to fight Covid.

He asked Siddaramaiah to come to Vidhana Soudha. “We will provide you all document. Only people without humanity will misuse funds earmarked for Covid. When the government has invested only Rs 550 crore, how could there be misuse of Rs 2,000 crore? Somashekar asked.

MLA L Nagendra and Deputy Commissioner Abhiram G Sankar were present on the occassion.