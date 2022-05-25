NGT takes note of algal bloom phenomena on beaches in Dakshina Kannada

The National Green Tribunal (NGT), Principal Bench, New Delhi, has taken note of the algal bloom phenomena reported on the beaches of Dakshina Kannada district.

Taking note of the incident, the NGT said that the water samples rule out the presence of oil and grease but the fact remains that there is discolouration of seawater, which adversely affects the sea bass fish.

Fish in the cage farming taken up at Phalguni river in Tannirbhavi and Bangrakulur areas were found dead, raising concern among fishermen and environmentalists. Tarballs were formed out of oil waste dumped by ships mid-sea. The sources of pollution need to be identified and addressed, it stated.

The NGT has constituted a joint committee of CPCB, state PCB, district magistrate Dakshina Kannada, Indian Coast Guard, Mangaluru, Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute, Mangaluru, and Department of Ocean Development, Chennai.

The state PCB will be the nodal agency for coordination and compliance. The joint committee may meet within two weeks and after ascertaining facts by undertaking a site visit and interaction with the stakeholders, submit its report within two months, the NGT ordered.