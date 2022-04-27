Nine-year-old girl dies in freak accident

A nine-year-old girl who was playing on a swing in front of her house died after she was hit by a car at Beejady in Kundapur.
According to Kundapur police, the freak mishap occurred when the deceased, Pradhanya, along with other children were playing on a swing tied to a tree.
One of her relatives allegedly drove the car that was parked near the house in a negligent manner and hit the girl. The girl suffered from severe head injury and later died. The police have arrested Santhosh (37), who drove the car and a case has been registered under IPC section 304 (A).
