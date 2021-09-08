Nipah: Surveillance strengthened in Dakshina Kannada

Nipah scare: Surveillance strengthened in Dakshina Kannada

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Sep 08 2021, 00:52 ist
  • updated: Sep 08 2021, 10:34 ist
Police personnel check the vehicles at Talapady check post. Credit: Special Arrangement

The district administration has strengthened surveillance in Talapady check post, following Nipah scare in neighbouring Kerala.

Along with checking Covid-19 negative certificate from daily commuters, the health department has started checking for any symptoms related to Nipah.  The officials are also looking into the supply of fruits to the district from Kerala.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Ranjith Bandaru said that body temperature is being checked through thermal scanning. People with any symptoms of Nipah will be sent back, he added.

