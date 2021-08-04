No entry of devotees to Kukke, Kateel, Dharmasthala temples during weekend

In the backdrop of a spike in Covid-19 cases in Dakshina Kannada, DC has imposed certain restrictions in Kukke Subrahmanya Temple, Kateel Durgaparameshwari Temple and Sri Kshethra Dharmasthala from August 5 to 15.

Accordingly, the temples will remain closed for devotees during weekends.

The temples will be open for devotees from 7 am to 7 pm during the weekdays. A large number of devotees from outside the district and state visit these temples during weekends.

There is a threat of spread of Covid-19, said Deputy Commissioner Dr Rajendra K V. During the weekdays, the devotees can only have darshan of the deities in the temple. Sevas will not be held. Theerthaprasada and meals will not be served to the devotees, said the DC.

During the weekends, none will be allowed to stay in the lodges of the temples. Only priests can perform the puja during the weekends without devotees. Those who wish to stay in the lodges near the temples during weekdays, then they will have to produce RTPCR negative certificate not older than 72 hours mandatorily, said the DC.

All the rooms in the lodges should be sanitised and wearing masks is mandatory. During the weekdays, the devotees should wear mask and maintain social distance while visiting temples, added the DC.