‘No oxygen shortage in Dakshina Kannada, Udupi for time being’

Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts do not seem to be facing a shortage of oxygen for the time being.

As a precautionary measure, work orders have been issued for setting up oxygen plants in taluk hospitals under CSR activities of mega industries in Dakshina Kannada, Deputy Commissioner Dr Rajendra K V said.

The DC said that there are three oxygen refilling units in Dakshina Kannada and the units supply medical oxygen to all the hospitals in the district.

There was a slight delay in the supply of liquid oxygen from Palakkad in Kerala to the oxygen refilling units. As a result, there is a slight problem in the distribution of oxygen cylinders to the hospitals. No hospitals in the district are facing any shortage of oxygen for the time being. The public need not panic over the shortage of oxygen, he clarified.

About eight tonnes of oxygen is required in the district. Wenlock Hospital and eight private hospitals have facilities to store oxygen that is sufficient for 15 days. The oxygen used in industries has been reserved for medical purpose. Hence, there is no shortage, for the time being, said Assistant Drug Controller Ramakanth.

Three firms are engaged in supplying oxygen to Dakshina Kannada. The firms get liquid oxygen from Kerala and fill it in cylinders for supply.

DHO Dr Kishore Kumar said that the oxygen plants that were being set up in Wenlock Hospital, ESI hospital and taluk hospitals would be completed by four weeks.

Udupi

The supply of oxygen is on par with the demand in Udupi district. The district requires 5,000 to 6,000 kilolitres of oxygen per day. District hospital has a 6,000-kilolitre capacity plant and KMC Manipal has a 20,000-kilolitre capacity plant, sources in the Health Department said.

Oxygen is being procured from Ballari. At present, the district hospital has 1,200 kilolitres of oxygen. Further, oxygen is stored in 140 jumbo cylinders. The oxygen will be supplied from Ballari within two days, sources added.