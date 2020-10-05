NSUI, Youth Cong workers protest near BSY's residence

NSUI, Youth Congress workers protest near BSY's residence over CBI raids on D K Shivakumar

Nrupathunga S K
Nrupathunga S K, DHNS, Shivamogga,
  • Oct 05 2020, 15:44 ist
  • updated: Oct 05 2020, 15:44 ist
NSUI activists being arrested by police in Shivamogga on Monday. Credit: DH photo.

Around 40 activists of National Students Union of India District Unit and Youth Congress wing were arrested by police when they attempted to picket the residence of Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa at Vinobnagar, here on Monday, alleging that the CBI raid on the premises of KPCC President D K Shivakumar is politically motivated.

They also raised slogans against the chief minister and the state government. Speaking on the occasion, they alleged that Yediyurappa is misusing power for political gains.

NSUI State Vice-president Chetan, District Unit President Balaji, District Youth Congress working President Madhusudhan C G, Minority Congress Wing President Mohammed Nihal, office-bearer Mohammed Arifullah and others were arrested. Later, they were released.

NSUI
Youth Congress
Congress
Arrest
protest
D K Shivakumar
CBI
Karnataka

