One hurt in group clash over Shivamogga Marikamba fair

Tension prevailed for a while when members of two different communities pelted stones at each other over the setting up of a pandal at the disputed site for Marikamba annual fair slated be held later this month at Harnahalli in Shivamogga taluk on Sunday.

According to the villagers, a member of minority community objected to the setting up of a pandal by people belonging to other religion at the disputed site. Members of the minority community claimed that the site belongs to them. But members of the other community claimed that they have been celebrating the fair at the same place for the past several years.

This led to a stone-pelting incident. A man was injured in the incident and he was admitted to the hospital in Shivamogga. Sensing the severity of the situation, Superintendent of Police KM Shantaraju rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control. He also told that peace meeting would be convened on December 15 to resolve the issue in the village.