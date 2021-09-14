Over 100 fall sick after drinking contaminated water

Over 100 fall sick after drinking contaminated water in Yadgir

DHNS
DHNS, Surpur(Yadgir),
  • Sep 14 2021, 22:25 ist
  • updated: Sep 15 2021, 04:39 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

About 100 people fell sick as they developed gastroenteritis after consuming contaminated water at Machagundala village of the taluk on Tuesday.

While over 60 people were admitted to the government hospital in the town, others were admitted to a primary health centre.

Taluk health officer Dr R V Naik visited the village for inspection and made arrangements to treat the patients in the village.

While some patients were shifted to the Surapur taluk hospital in an ambulance, others were sent to the Devaragonala primary health centre.

He directed the panchayat development officer to get the water tank and the well in the village cleaned as contaminated water could be the reason for the gastroenteritis.

Despite having a RO plant in the village, the residents are dependent on a well for drinking water.

The health staff are camping in the village. All the patients are out of danger, the health officer said.

 

 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Karnataka
Yadgir
Contaminated water

Related videos

What's Brewing

War, social media, racism explored in Booker shortlist

War, social media, racism explored in Booker shortlist

Fossil of land-roaming whale species found in Egypt

Fossil of land-roaming whale species found in Egypt

How climate change affects your snack

How climate change affects your snack

Who are Hazara of Afghanistan? Islam expert explains

Who are Hazara of Afghanistan? Islam expert explains

Persecuted Hazaras live in fear of Taliban

Persecuted Hazaras live in fear of Taliban

Gap in Covid numbers between north & south India grows

Gap in Covid numbers between north & south India grows

 