Over 100 fall sick after drinking contaminated water in Yadgir

About 100 people fell sick as they developed gastroenteritis after consuming contaminated water at Machagundala village of the taluk on Tuesday.

While over 60 people were admitted to the government hospital in the town, others were admitted to a primary health centre.

Taluk health officer Dr R V Naik visited the village for inspection and made arrangements to treat the patients in the village.

While some patients were shifted to the Surapur taluk hospital in an ambulance, others were sent to the Devaragonala primary health centre.

He directed the panchayat development officer to get the water tank and the well in the village cleaned as contaminated water could be the reason for the gastroenteritis.

Despite having a RO plant in the village, the residents are dependent on a well for drinking water.

The health staff are camping in the village. All the patients are out of danger, the health officer said.