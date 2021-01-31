Over 20-year-old tusker electrocuted

A 20-year-old tusker died of electrocution, after coming in contact with a live wire, at a field in Andipalya village, in the taluk, on Saturday.

The village comes under Biligiri Ranganathaswamy Temple (BRT) Tiger Reserve and Kollegal Wildlife range. It is said that the farmer, who had grown maize, had connected power to the fence to protect the crop from wild animals.

The jumbo, which had strayed into the agricultural land in search of food, died on the spot, after stamping the electric wire on the ground, on Saturday night. The incident came to light on Sunday morning, when the farmer went to the field and found the elephant's carcass.

The Forest department personnel, officials of Chamundeshwari Electricity Supply Corporation, and Revenue department visited the spot.