Over 20-year-old tusker electrocuted

Gayathri V Raj
Gayathri V Raj, DHNS, Hanur,
  • Jan 31 2021, 18:40 ist
  • updated: Jan 31 2021, 18:40 ist

A 20-year-old tusker died of electrocution, after coming in contact with a live wire, at a field in Andipalya village, in the taluk, on Saturday.

The village comes under Biligiri Ranganathaswamy Temple (BRT) Tiger Reserve and Kollegal Wildlife range. It is said that the farmer, who had grown maize, had connected power to the fence to protect the crop from wild animals.

The jumbo, which had strayed into the agricultural land in search of food, died on the spot, after stamping the electric wire on the ground, on Saturday night. The incident came to light on Sunday morning, when the farmer went to the field and found the elephant's carcass. 

The Forest department personnel, officials of Chamundeshwari Electricity Supply Corporation, and Revenue department visited the spot.

Tiger Reserves at Bandipur
Biligiri Ranganathaswamy temple
Chamundeshwari Electricity Supply Corporation

