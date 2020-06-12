Panchayat officer abducted, forced to draw money from ATM

A panchayat development officer (PDO) from Nelamangala was allegedly abducted by four men, driven several miles and forced to withdraw money from an ATM, before being dumped at an industrial area after six hours.

Harish G (29), a resident of Andrahalli, is a PDO with Nuggehalli gram panchayat in Hassan district.

On Monday, Harish was at the bypass of Nelamangala, waiting for transport to go to his office. Around 9 am, an SUV driver pulled over and offered him a drop. When he got into the vehicle, there were already three persons in it along with the driver, Harish told police.

After moving for some distance, they drew out machetes and threatened to kill him if he raised an alarm. Then they took away his laptop, a mobile phone and Rs 2,000.

They then drove to Magadi, Kunigal and other places, and at one of the places they withdrew Rs 29,200 from his debit card. After a six hours drive, they dumped him at Avverahalli Industrial Area near Nelamangala, Harish said.

The Nelamangala Town police have registered a case of kidnap and robbery, and are making efforts to nab the culprits.