Pejawar Mutt seer had special affection for Kalaburagi

Vishwesha Theertha Swamiji of Pejawar Mutt had a special love and affection for the backward Kalaburagi district. The seer used to visit the district at least once a year to bless his devotees.

The devotees across the district mourned the death of the seer. The pontiff extended a helping hand to those affected by floods.

The Swamiji took up Chaturmasya Vratha at the residence of one Devarao Deshmukh of the city in 1958.

The pontiff had inaugurated Sri Krishna mandir in Vidyanagar in 1968.

The seer established Akhil Bharat Madwa Maha Mandal Jayatheertha hostel in 1971.

When the district reeled under severe drought in 1972, 1973 and 1974, the seer came to rescue of the people by setting up Ganji centers and fodder banks in various parts of the district.

In 2006, the pontiff took up Chaturmasya for the second time in the district. At the same, several villages in Jewargi taluk were inundated due to floods in River Bhima.

The seer took out a padyatra in main thoroughfares to raise funds and constructed about 125 houses at Koodi and Kobala villages by Pejawar Mutt.

The seer also visited Datta Temple in Deval Ganagapur, Chandrala Parameshwari at Sannati and Konchur's Hanuman Mandir. The Swamiji fought against untouchability by visiting Dalit colonies in the City.

Vishwesha Theertha Swamiji offered Deeksha to Sridhar Swamiji of Savita Peetha located at Konchur's in Chittapur taluk.