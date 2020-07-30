Physical Edu, Sports Sciences for UG students in UoM

With an intention to promote fitness, health, recreation and wellness of young minds, the University of Mysore (UoM) is all set to introduce a new subject ‘Physical Education and Sports Sciences’ for undergraduate students.

The varsity’s Academic Council and Syndicate have approved the syllabus and the new subsidiary subject will be introduced from the academic year 2020-21, said P Krishnaiah, Director Physical Education, UoM, adding that the Vice Chancellor G Hemantha Kumar took the initiative to introduce the new subject.

All UG colleges must include the subject, with the existing courses. The subject will be taught either in the third or fourth semester. A physical education teacher will conduct the classes and the colleges can hire guest faculty, with a masters degree in Physical Education.

B Sadashiva Bhat, member of the committee, constituted by the UoM to prepare the syllabus, said that the lifestyle of today’s generation has changed tremendously.

"The fitness level of the individuals has gone down badly and job aspirants in the Police department and others undergo special fitness training. There is a lot of opportunity to consider Physical Education and Sports Science in the choice-based credit system (CBCS). The subject can promote fitness, health, recreation and wellness among youths," according to Bhat.

Bhat, also principal and Physical Education director of Basudev Somani College, said, "Physical education is an integral part of the total education process and it is multi-dimensional in nature, because of its inter-disciplinary characteristics. It’s a field of endeavour that has the overall development of an individual, including physical, mental, emotional, and social fitness, as its aim."

The subject emphasises fitness for the development of motor skills and health-related fitness. The knowledge and practical experience will enable the students to assess and further develop abilities in basic movement skills, sports skills, motor fitness and physical fitness based on their body weight management, fitness and sports.

In addition, the subject is related to the overall health, wellness and diseases, including nutrition, weight control, stress and psychological constructs, related to motivation and exercise. Physical Education not only allows students to work individually and as teams in theory and practical components, but also assists them in developing critical life skills, said Bhat.

As a curricular inclusion, it provides students of varying abilities with experience that facilitate physical, social, intellectual, cultural, spiritual and emotional growth. Skills related to decision-making, problem solving and critical thinking and the use of sports technology are included, Bhat added.