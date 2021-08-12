Police van topples while chasing bus; 3 injured

Three police personnel were injured while chasing a private bus, near Pandithahalli, in Malavalli taluk, Mandya district, on Wednesday night.

The town police were checking the vehicles near the Tourists bungalow, and stopped a lorry. A private bus was coming behind the lorry. The driver, who presumed that the police will stop his vehicle, tried to flee and hit the police van, injuring a personnel, Srinivas.

The rural police chased the bus for around 7 km, when the driver lost balance and the vehicle toppled. ASI Huchchaiah, driver Nagaiah were injured and have been admitted to the taluk hospital. Srinivas, is being treated at a private hospital in Mysuru. The bus driver abandoned the bus on the roadside and escaped.

Police suspect that a cleaner of the private bus had stolen the vehicle, and tried to evade the police, when the incident occurred. Town and Rural police have filed separate cases.