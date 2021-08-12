Police van topples while chasing bus; 3 injured

Three police personnel were injured while chasing a private bus, near Pandithahalli, in Malavalli taluk, Mandya district, on Wednesday night.
The town police were checking the vehicles near the Tourists bungalow, and stopped a lorry. A private bus was coming behind the lorry. The driver, who presumed that the police will stop his vehicle, tried to flee and hit the police van, injuring a personnel, Srinivas.
The rural police chased the bus for around 7 km, when the driver lost balance and the vehicle toppled. ASI Huchchaiah, driver Nagaiah were injured and have been admitted to the taluk hospital. Srinivas, is being treated at a private hospital in Mysuru. The bus driver abandoned the bus on the roadside and escaped.
Police suspect that a cleaner of the private bus had stolen the vehicle, and tried to evade the police, when the incident occurred. Town and Rural police have filed separate cases.
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Crypto fashion: Why people pay for virtual clothes
World Elephant Day: The tale of Nilgiri’s Rivaldo
In future, Covid-19 may mostly affect only kids: Study
Afghan general takes Taliban fight to social media
How hackers stole in crypto tokens from Poly Network
Setback for ISRO in GSLV-F10 mission after tech glitch