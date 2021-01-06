Protest against Asian Paints to be intensified: AIUTCU

District secretary of All India United Trade Union Centre (AIUTCU) Chandrasekhar Meti said that the protests against the management of Asian Paints at Immavu village near Nanjangud in Mysuru district, will be intensified.

It has to be noted that the villagers are staging the protest, for the 44th day on Wednesday, stating that when 175 acres of lands were acquired, for the industry, the ministers had expressed hopes that at least 2,000 local youth will get jobs and the company had assured of providing permanent jobs to 95 families, who sold the lands.

Addressing a media conference here, on Wednesday, Meti said that MP Pratap Simha, who visited the protesters on Monday said that the issue would be addressed in a couple of days. The state government, which initially extended an invitation to a meeting with the industry management in Bengaluru, withdrew later. The outcome of the meeting is not communicated officially, he said.

He said, “The industry is given 175 acres of land at a rent of Rs 100 per acre. Besides, the industry is getting 2.5 MLD of water at discounted rates. The Asian Paints had to provide jobs to 900 persons, but only 500 jobs have been created and just 130 of them are permanent employees.”

Meti said, “The government should withdraw the benefits and facilities provided to Asian Paints as it has violated the agreement. Otherwise, the farmers will take a decision in a couple of days,” he said. M S Ashwatha Narayana Raje Urs was present at the media conference.

Meanwhile, Asian Paints management has clarified that the company has honoured its agreement with the Karnataka Industrial Areas Development Board (KIADB) and the provision of employment to land sellers is under process.

The press note from Asian Paints reads: “As a socially responsible company, Asian Paints has acted in line with the terms and conditions agreed upon with the Karnataka government. As per the land lease agreement, signed by Asian Paints with the KIADB, and other terms and conditions mutually agreed with the land sellers, the company had offered jobs to all eligible land sellers within Mysuru region.”

“The eligible land sellers were taken on board as trainees from June 2019 and subsequently offered employment with the company in August 2020. Some of the land sellers have accepted the employment offer and the company is in touch with all the concerned stakeholders and is awaiting acceptance of the employment offer from the other land sellers,” the press note reads.