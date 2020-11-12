Provide rehabilitation to Harangi residents: K M B Ganesh

JD(S) district unit president K M B Ganesh warned of staging a hunger strike if a rehabilitation programme is not implemented for the residents in Shirangala Gram Panchayat limits, who have been dwelling near Harangi for the last several years.

Paying a visit to the village, Ganesh listened to the woes of the people.

Speaking to reporters on the occasion, he said that people in Shirangala GP limits have been facing hardships from the past 35 years. The land was identified for the rehabilitation of homeless people. But, no houses were provided to them.

“The MLAs from BJP who have been getting elected from the last 25 years have completely ignored these residents. Instead of responding to the woes of the people, they have turned a blind eye to the problems of the poor people,” he said.

He urged the elected representatives to hold a meeting with the officials and provide rehabilitation for the villagers. Houses should be built for them on the five-acre land identified by the district administration.

If the district administration does not respond to the plea, the JD(S) workers, along with the villagers, will observe a hunger strike near Gandhi Mantapa in Madikeri, he said.

JD(S) district secretary N C Sunil, minority unit district president Isaac Khan, Youth wing general secretary Jashir and others were present.