PSI recruitment scam: CID directs 50 candidates to appear for inquiry

CID summons 50 PSI candidates for inquiry on April 19

Gururaja B R
Gururaja B R, DHNS,
  • Apr 19 2022, 20:48 ist
  • updated: Apr 19 2022, 20:48 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Images

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has directed 50 candidates who wrote the examinations to recruit police sub-inspectors to appear for an inquiry at its office in Bengaluru at 10 am on Wednesday. Names of candidates figure in the provisional section list. 

They have also been asked to come along with their hall ticket and carbon paper of the OMR sheet of the paper-II.

In an order, CID Dy SP Narasimhamuthy P said after the allegations of irregularities in the 545 PSI recruitment cropped up, a case has been registered under Column 465, 468, 471, 420, 120(B) along with 34 of IPC. The CID is probing the allegations. Ad your names have been figured in the provisional selection list, you should appear before the investigation officer, he told.       

CID steps up probe 

Meanwhile, the CID intensified the investigation into the alleged irregularities during the recruitment process. Search is on to trace Jnyan Jyoti English Medium School
headmaster Kashinath and president Divya Hagaragi who are at large. It is alleged that malpractices were facilitated under  Kashinath's supervision in the examination centre.

The six persons, including three invigilators, who have been arrested, told the police that they carried out irregularities based on the directions of the headmaster, according to the police. 

Meanwhile, the CID sleuths are in search of absconding Divya Hagaragi as they are stated to be under pressure to arrest her before Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai visiting Kalaburagi. The chief minister will visit City on Thursday to take part in the party meeting.

