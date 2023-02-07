Rabid dog goes on biting spree in Ballari, 30 injured

Out of the injured 21 including children are admitted at VIMS Hospital

DHNS
DHNS, Ballari,
  Feb 07 2023, 22:45 ist
  updated: Feb 08 2023, 08:15 ist
Representative image. Creditl: iStock Photo

A rabid dog went on a biting spree in Vattappageri of Ballari, injuring as many as 30 people  a single day.

Out of the injured 21 including children are admitted at VIMS Hospital. Seven victims have sustained grievous injuries, said Ballari Mahangara Palike Commissioner S N Rudresh.

District Health and Family Welfare Officer Dr H L Janardhan said that some victims have been bitten on the face.

