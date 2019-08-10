Rail services on Hassan-M'luru route cancelled

South Western Railway, Mysuru division, has cancelled train services in the Hassan-Mangaluru section till August 23 due to landslides.

The rail track between Sakleshpur and Subramanya Road ghat section is hit adversely, following the unprecedented rainfall in the region. Over the past five days, there have been 30 incidents of landslips and boulder and trees falling between Hassan and Subramanya Road.

Train Number 16515 Yeshwantpur-Karwar express journey commencing on August 12, 14, 16, 19, 21 and 23, is fully cancelled. In addition, train no. 16516 Karwar-Yeshwantpur express journey commencing on August 13, 15, 17, 20 and 22 is cancelled. Similarly, Train No 16511/16513 KSR Bengaluru-Kannur/Karwar express journey commencing on August 14, 15, 16, 17, 21 and 22 have been cancelled.

The journey of train no. 16517/16523 KSR Bengaluru to Kannur/Karwar via Mysuru commencing on August 12, 13, 18, 19 and 20 is fully cancelled and that of train no. 16518/16524 Kannur/Karwar to KSR Bengaluru via Mysuru commencing on August 15, 16, 17 and 22 is also cancelled.

Train no. 16575 Yeshwantpur to Mangaluru Jn express journey commencing on August 13, 15, 18, 20 and 22 is cancelled. The journey of train no. 16576 Mangaluru Jn to Yeshwantpur Express journey commencing on August 12, 14, 16, 19, 21 and 23 is cancelled.

The journey of train no. 16585 Yeshwantpur to Mangaluru Central Express commencing on August 11, 13, 15, 18, 20 and 22 is cancelled and train no. 16586 Yeshwantpur to Mangaluru Central commencing on August 12, 14, 16, 19, 21 and 23, is cancelled.

Train no. 56217/56218 Talaguppa-Shivamogga Town-Talaguppa passenger is fully cancelled. Train no. 16206/16205 Mysuru – Talaguppa - Mysuru express is partially cancelled between Shivamogga Town and Talaguppa.