Rains lash parts of Dakshina Kannada

Intermittent rain lashed various parts of Dakshina Kannada on Sunday.

Indian Meteorological department has issued warning of heavy rainfall accompanied by Thunderstorm and lightning upto 8.30 am on June 17.

The sky has remained overcast in the district. Following the lack of storm water drains, roads like Kadri-Kambala, KS Rao Rao and other areas have been inundated in Mangaluru.

The fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea for fishing.