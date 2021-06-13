Rains lash parts of Dakshina Kannada

Rains lash parts of Dakshina Kannada

Naina J A
Naina J A, DHNS , Mangaluru,
  • Jun 13 2021, 13:04 ist
  • updated: Jun 13 2021, 13:04 ist
Vehicles wade through inundated Kadri -Kambala road in Mangaluru. DH Photo/Govindraj Javali

Intermittent rain lashed various parts of Dakshina Kannada on Sunday.

Indian Meteorological department has issued warning of heavy rainfall accompanied by Thunderstorm and lightning upto 8.30 am on June 17.

The sky has remained overcast in the district. Following the lack of storm water drains, roads like Kadri-Kambala, KS Rao Rao and other areas have been inundated in Mangaluru.

The fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea for fishing.

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Dakshina Kannada
Rainfall
Karnataka

Related videos

What's Brewing

DH Toon | Cong concedes another goal in Prasada's exit

DH Toon | Cong concedes another goal in Prasada's exit

DH Toon | India-China trust levels remain low

DH Toon | India-China trust levels remain low

A museum of strangeness

A museum of strangeness

The dog breeding industry thrives on cruelty, abuse

The dog breeding industry thrives on cruelty, abuse

Never judge a book by its gender

Never judge a book by its gender

A time to reboot

A time to reboot

This flowering plant may hold treatment for Alzheimer's

This flowering plant may hold treatment for Alzheimer's

 