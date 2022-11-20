Red rice developed in Shivamogga takes on Kerala variety

A high-yielding variety of red rice with strong resistance to fungal diseases is gaining a foothold in the command areas of Karnataka over the last two years. 'Sahyadri Kempumukthi' has become an alternative to 'Jyothi', the rice variety which was developed by Kerala and cultivated on 1.25 lakh hectares of land in the transition zone — Shivamogga, Davangere, Mysuru, Chikkamagaluru and Hassan districts.

Paddy is grown on 11 lakh hectares of land in Karnataka.

Also Read: Infographic | Biggest chilli producers in the world

Developed by the Keladi Shivappa Nayaka University of Agricultural & Horticultural Sciences, 'Sahyadri Kempumukthi' is resistant to blast (a rice disease caused by fungus). It stood second in yield tests conducted by 69 institutes, including the Indian Institute of Rice Research.

The Central Variety Release Committee recently issued a notification recommending cultivation of this variety to state farmers.

University rice breeder and dean B M Dushyantha Kumar, who developed the variety by backcross breeding method, claimed that it yielded 60 quintals per hectare at a test conducted at zonal and national level. As many as 60 centres had conducted field trials in various parts of India. 'Sahyadri Kempumukthi' recorded 21.30 per cent more yield than the 'national check NDR-359' variety during 2021. Following superior performance in the initial trial, it was promoted to advanced trials of All India Coordinated Research Project.

The work of developing this rice variety was initiated in 2015 and completed in 2020.

Also Read: COP27: Farmers say global food security at risk without more support for climate adaptation

Kumar told DH that the new variety serves as an alternative to 'Jyothi', which is prone to blast. The bold, red grain variety also has better nutritional parameters.

During 2021-22, 'Sahyadri Kempumukthi' was cultivated on 5,000 acres of land in the command areas. Farmers said the cost of cultivation declined drastically. The new variety can tolerate water submergence for up to 10 days, Kumar added.

Scientists and rice breeders are now creating awareness among farmers in the region on the new variety.

"Earlier, we were cultivating 'Jyothi' on 25 acres of land. After the university asked us to grow this variety two years ago, the crop yield has been better and the use of fertiliser has also come down drastically. It has given 45 quintals per acre against 40 quintals," said Hemanth Kumar, a paddy grower from Bhadravathi taluk.

He also claimed that people with diabetes saw their sugar levels turn normal after using the rice variety.