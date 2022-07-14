Rowdy-sheeter murdered near police station in Shivamogga

Fear gripped locals as rowdy-sheeter Handi Anniyanna aka Annappa was brutally murdered by a six-member gang near the Vinobnagar police station in the city Thursday.

According to police, the gang assaulted him with lethal weapons and hit his head severely at a police chowki hardly 100 metres from the police station. He died on the spot. The victim was identified as an associate of gangster Hebbettu Manja and was 'wanted' in four murder cases.