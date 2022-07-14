Rowdy-sheeter killed near police station in Shivamogga

Rowdy-sheeter murdered near police station in Shivamogga

Nrupathunga S K
Nrupathunga S K, DHNS, Shivamogga,
  • Jul 14 2022, 15:16 ist
  • updated: Jul 14 2022, 15:16 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Images

Fear gripped locals as rowdy-sheeter Handi Anniyanna aka Annappa was brutally murdered by a six-member gang near the Vinobnagar police station in the city Thursday.

According to police, the gang assaulted him with lethal weapons and hit his head severely at a police chowki hardly 100 metres from the police station. He died on the spot. The victim was identified as an associate of gangster Hebbettu Manja and was 'wanted' in four murder cases.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

shivamogga
murder
Karnataka
Crime

What's Brewing

Why are women, children in India becoming more anaemic?

Why are women, children in India becoming more anaemic?

Drink up! The importance of water and electrolytes

Drink up! The importance of water and electrolytes

NASA triumphantly unveils full set of Webb's first pics

NASA triumphantly unveils full set of Webb's first pics

Swollen Tungabhadra submerges Hampi ruins

Swollen Tungabhadra submerges Hampi ruins

DH Toon | Sri Lanka: Avert humanitarian crisis!

DH Toon | Sri Lanka: Avert humanitarian crisis!

Joe Biden has met every Israeli PM since 1973

Joe Biden has met every Israeli PM since 1973

 