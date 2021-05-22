Rs 10 cr, 50 ventilators for HIMS: Ashwath Narayan

Rs 10 cr, 50 ventilators for HIMS: Ashwath Narayan

Ranjith K V
Ranjith K V, Hassan,
  • May 22 2021, 21:41 ist
  • updated: May 22 2021, 21:52 ist
Deputy Chief Minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan interacts with Hassan District In-charge Minister K Gopalaiah in Hassan on Saturday. DH Photo

Deputy Chief Minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan on Saturday, said that the government will release Rs 10 crore under State Disaster Relief Fund (SDRF) to Hassan district and provide 50 ventilators to Hassan Institute of Medical Sciences (HIMS) as per the proposal of the deputy commissioner for Covid management.

The minister, who inspected the Covid situation, said, "In Hassan district, three lakh plus people have been vaccinated with the first dose and 75,000 plus have been administered the second shot. The second shot will be administered for all those who are eligible within a stipulated time."

He said, "Steps will be taken to link more private hospitals, which have been left out of the Suvarna Arogya Suraksha Trust (SAST) portal."

The DyCM, also state Covid head, said, “Home isolation of corona infected is not allowed and the district administration is directed to ensure admission of the infected at Covid Care Centers (CCCs). In order to make villages Covid-free, doorstep survey will be done and testing will be increased to identify the infected.”

To face the probable third wave of the pandemic, besides containing the second wave, oxygenated beds, ICU beds, oxygen generators, and oxygen concentrators will be provided at PHCs, Community Health Centers, taluk hospitals, medical college hospitals, and district hospitals, he explained.

District In-charge Minister K Gopalaiah and MLAs Preetham J Gowda, H D Revanna and  Shivalingegowda were present.

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Dr C N Ashwath Narayan
Hassan
COVID

Related videos

What's Brewing

Supermoon, lunar eclipse and blood moon - all at once!

Supermoon, lunar eclipse and blood moon - all at once!

Why do we get shots in the arm? It’s all about muscle

Why do we get shots in the arm? It’s all about muscle

Game of words seeks to revive fading Greek dialects

Game of words seeks to revive fading Greek dialects

Argentina's beloved beef becomes bone of contention

Argentina's beloved beef becomes bone of contention

DH Toon | Cow urine used as unproven Covid treatment

DH Toon | Cow urine used as unproven Covid treatment

 