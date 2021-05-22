Rs 10 cr, 50 ventilators for HIMS: Ashwath Narayan

Deputy Chief Minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan on Saturday, said that the government will release Rs 10 crore under State Disaster Relief Fund (SDRF) to Hassan district and provide 50 ventilators to Hassan Institute of Medical Sciences (HIMS) as per the proposal of the deputy commissioner for Covid management.

The minister, who inspected the Covid situation, said, "In Hassan district, three lakh plus people have been vaccinated with the first dose and 75,000 plus have been administered the second shot. The second shot will be administered for all those who are eligible within a stipulated time."

He said, "Steps will be taken to link more private hospitals, which have been left out of the Suvarna Arogya Suraksha Trust (SAST) portal."

The DyCM, also state Covid head, said, “Home isolation of corona infected is not allowed and the district administration is directed to ensure admission of the infected at Covid Care Centers (CCCs). In order to make villages Covid-free, doorstep survey will be done and testing will be increased to identify the infected.”

To face the probable third wave of the pandemic, besides containing the second wave, oxygenated beds, ICU beds, oxygen generators, and oxygen concentrators will be provided at PHCs, Community Health Centers, taluk hospitals, medical college hospitals, and district hospitals, he explained.

District In-charge Minister K Gopalaiah and MLAs Preetham J Gowda, H D Revanna and Shivalingegowda were present.