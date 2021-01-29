Rs 2.21 crore collected at MM Hill temple

Gayathri G R
Gayathri G R
  • Jan 29 2021, 22:40 ist
  • updated: Jan 29 2021, 23:45 ist
Temple staff count cash donation of Male Mahadeshwara Swami temple in Hanur taluk, Chamarajanagar district recently. DH Photo

Male Mahadeshwara Hill temple has collected Rs 2.21 crore in the form of offerings, in the last one month. The counting of the offering boxes was held on Thursday.

The hundies were opened in the presence of seer Shanthamallikarjuna Swami of Salur Mutt and the offerings were shifted to the commercial complex at the KSRTC bus stand, where the counting was held.

In all, the collection was Rs 2,21,59,810 in cash. Besides, 80 gm gold and two kg silver was collected.

The collection was Rs 29 lakh more than the previous collection, according to the officials.

Male Mahadeshwara Temple Authority Secretary Jayavibhavaswamy, joint secretary Basavarajappa and State Bank of India branch manager were present.

Male Mahadeshwara Hill temple
collection

