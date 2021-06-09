Rs 50K electricity bill per month at ex-DC’s residence: MLA

Even after IAS officer Rohini Sindhuri transferred from Mysuru, JD(S) MLA Sa Ra Mahesh continued to level allegations against the officer. After the swimming pool row, now, the official residence of Mysuru deputy commissioner is in the news for a high electricity bill.

In a press conference, here on Wednesday, Mahesh said that the official residence of the DC received Rs 50,000 electricity bill per month. He released documents in this regard and said that the maximum electricity bill was Rs 7,000 to Rs 8,000 earlier. But, the electricity bill was more than Rs 50,000 in May.

"The power consumption is high due to the swimming pool and gym inside the residence. If you are a prompt, upright officer, why did you go to Bengaluru, asking the CM to cancel the transfer? Why did you use official car and driver to go to Bengaluru?" he asked.

The MLA said, "The officer has claimed that land mafia is the reason behind her transfer. But, she was transferred due to dereliction of duty. In the last eight months, she has never tried to vacate at least one cent of encroachment. She should have been kept under suspension, rather than transfer."

“I have written a letter to Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa and Chief Secretary P Ravi Kumar in connection with the 10 allegations against the officer, with relevant documents. A thorough probe must be conducted. I will raise the issue in the assembly,” he said.

Mahesh said, "Plans are afoot to produce a movie on an IAS officer from Andhra Pradesh. Let the movie be released, I will produce a movie on the tragic end of a Kannadiga IAS officer, also son of a farmer in 2015. The movie will be based on the CBI report.”