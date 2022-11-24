Salons close for 20 days, against serving SC community people in Mahadevapura village

Refusing to serve the people belonging to Scheduled Caste communities, around 10 salons remained closed in Mahadevapura village, Srirangapatna taluk, over the last 20 days.

Seven men's parlours in Mahadevapura and three in surrounding areas downed their shutters, refusing service to the SC community people. The attempts made by the Police personnel and officials in this regard proved futile. The people of SC communities of the village are now forced to visit neighbouring villages for haircuts.

A few persons from SC communities complained that they are not allowed to visit the salons in Mahadevapura, during a public grievances meet chaired by Tahsildar Shwetha N Ravindra on November 5. Later, a complaint was also lodged at Arakere Police Station, in this regard.

Also Read | Karnataka: Plantation owner held for assaulting SC labourer

The efforts of the Police personnel to convince the salon owners turned futile. The shop owners refused and instead chose to close their shops.

According to Grama Panchayat member Mahesh, the salons allow people belonging to SC communities from other villages like Channahalli and Bidarahalli. But, they are against serving the SCs of their own village. A complaint has been lodged in this regard. The officials have turned a blind eye towards the practice of untouchability in the village, he alleged.

Circle Police Inspector Puneeth visited the village on November 14 and ensured that the persons of the oppressed classes were given a haircut. But, the shops closed again the next day, Mahesh said.

A meeting was chaired by DySP Sandesh Kumar on November 23. He directed the people of other communities to convince the salon owners against untouchability practice. The villagers have sought three day's time.

Tahsildar Shwetha N Ravindra said, "I visited the village after receiving the complaint and ensured that the people of the oppressed classes were given service at the salons. But, the shops have been closed again. I have directed the Arakere police inspector to take proper action in this regard".