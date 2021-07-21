Saptapadi scheme to be resumed in 100 temples: Poojary

Muzrai Minister Kota Srinivas Poojary stated that saptapadi scheme would be resumed again and simple marriage programmes would be conducted in 100 temples across the state.

Speaking to media persons after holding a meeting with officials of the department, here on Wednesday, he said under the scheme, brides would be given gold ornament worth ₹40,000, ₹10,000 cash and a saree while bridegroom would be given cash of ₹5,000 and clothes. The dates and time had been fixed for mass marriages and the official of the department had been directed to make necessary arrangements. He also noted that people are keen to enter nuptial knots in simple marriage ceremonies after Covid-19 which is a healthy trend.

He promised that the department would provide all basic facilities in Kote Aanjaneya temple in the city. He has directed the officials concerned to prepare an action plan and submit the same to the government seeking approval. Aagama veda residential schools would be sanctioned in the district and they would start functioning by December, he added.

He said it has been decided to provide basic facilities in religious centre of Hindus and Muslims at Hanagerekatte in Thirthahalli taluk. A meeting would be convened in Bengaluru soon in this regard. They would be provided there after discussing it with the offiicals.

He said the department would give importance to cleanliness in all temples including Hanagerekatte across the state. The sacrifice of animals in temples has been banned and devotees must follow it.

MP B Y Raghavendra, MLC S Rudre Gouda, Mayor Sunita Annappa, SBUDA Chairman S S Jyothiprakash, State Arya-Vysya Community Development Corporation Chairman D S Arun, Deputy Commissioner K B Shivakumar, and others were present.