Search for 4 missing persons in river Krishna resumes in Raichur

A search for four people including a girl who were feared dead after a coracle capsized in River Krishna near Peddakuram on Karnataka-Telangana border resumed from Tuesday morning.

A team of NDRF pressed into the service have been carrying out search operations in the river.

As the river is swollen, they are suspected to have washed away towards Telangana.

Out of 13 people in the coracle, nine were rescued on Monday evening.

Tahsildar Hampanna Sajjan said the incident took place while they were returning in the coracle after a weekly shanty at Panchapadu under Makthal police station limits in Telangana. All are residents of border village, Peddakuram, in Raichur taluk.

Raichur Tahslidar Hamppanna Sajjan and the police are camping there to oversee the search operation.

Deputy Commissioner Venkatesh Kumar and Superintendent of Police Prakash Nikkam and others visited the spot on Monday night.