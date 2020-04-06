Seven test positive for Covid-19; total 35

A total of seven positive cases of Covid-19 was reported in a day, on Monday. With this, the number of victims has increased to 35 in Mysuru district.

Out of seven persons, three have a history of travel to Delhi, one patient is Dubai-returned, while another patient is a brother of patient 104 (P104). Another victim is an employee of Jubilant Generics, a pharmaceutical company in Nanjangud. The details of another patient, is yet to be received, as per the report.

Seven persons were tested positive on Saturday also. While five were residents of Delhi, the remaining two were employees of Jubilant Generics.

The first case was confirmed on March 21. He is a man in his mid-30s, a resident of the city, who had traveled from Dubai to Bengaluru via Goa. He went to KR Hospital and got himself admitted on March 20.

The second case was confirmed on March 23. He is a man in his mid-40s from Kerala, who had travelled from Dubai. He arrived at KIA from Dubai on March 22 and took a taxi to Mysuru. He too admitted himself for treatment at KR Hospital. Among the total 35, 23 persons are related to the Nanjangud-based Jubilant Life Science.