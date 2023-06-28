Sharp showers maroon Eduru village in Uttara Kannada

Sharp showers maroon Eduru village in Uttara Kannada

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jun 28 2023, 22:14 ist
  • updated: Jun 29 2023, 04:13 ist
Boulders roll down the hill on to the highway near Binaga tunnel in Karwar taluk on Wednesday. Credit: DH Photo

The monsoon gathered momentum in the coastal districts as all three - Uttara Kannada, Udupi and Dakshina Kannada experienced isolated heavy rainfall on Wednesday.

The coastal parts of Uttara Kannada received heavy rain while taluks in the plains of the district witnessed light showers.

The incessant rain in the last 24 hours has marooned Eduru village under Chendiya gram panchayat of Karwar taluk.

A minor landslide was reported at the exit of a tunnel on Karwar-Binaga highway. One lane of the highway was blocked for a couple of hours to clear the boulders.

Karwar recorded a maximum of 15.8 cm of rain (in the last 24 hours ending 8 am on Wednesday). Bhatkal received 10.4 cm while Honnavar and Kumta registered 9 cm and 8.6 cm of rain.

Unrelenting showers since Tuesday night have flooded the premises of Bappanadu Durgaparameshwari temple in Mulki taluk of Dakshina Kannada.

After spells of sharp showers on Tuesday, many parts of the undivided Dakshina Kannada district continue to receive light to moderate showers on Wednesday. With wind speed touching 45 kmph, authorities have warned the fishermen not to venture into the rough sea.

While most of the north and south interior districts experienced dry spell, Tumakuru district, including the city, continued to see light showers on Wednesday. Parts of Belagavi, Bidar and Kodagu districts received light to moderate rain.

 

 

