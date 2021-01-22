Shivamogga blast echoes in Mysuru region

With a major blast rocking Shivamogga district, killing more than five quarry workers, as a truck-laden with gelatin sticks, exploded, the officials of the Mines and Geology department across Mysuru region are on their toes, inspecting safety measures.

The officials are on an inspection spree, visiting quarries, ensuring that safety measures are being followed. Unabated illegal stone mining is reported in Mandya, Chamarajanagar and Hassan districts, while sand mining is rampant in Mysuru district.

Following several complaints, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa and Mandya district administration banned mining activities in a radius of 20 km around Krishnaraja Sagar (KRS) dam in Srirangapatna taluk, Mandya district, for the safety of the dam.

But, mysterious loud bangs are heard often in the region, creating suspicion of illegal mining. Members of Cauvery-KRS Ulivigagi Janandolana Samiti had staged a Mandya bandh, to protest against illegal mining.

Rampant mining is reported in Bebi Betta, Pandavapura taluk. Though Mandya district administration had formed a Task Force to check illegal activity, by digging trenches around Bebi Betta, miscreants have allegedly closed the trenches to continue quarrying. Some illegal crushing units were sealed and equipment were recovered by the officials during inspections. It is alleged that several politicians are involved in illegal mining. Besides, illegal mining is reported from Srirangapatna, Maddur and KR Pet taluks.

Rampant mining is reported in Gundlupet taluk of Chamarajanagar district and Shantigrama in Hassan taluk. Members of Rajya Raitha Sangha and Hasiru Sene took out a protest against the district administration and the Police department citing failure in checking illegal mining in Chamarajanagar, a couple of months ago.

In Hassan, Deputy Commissioner R Girish has directed the officials to open more checkposts and intensify inspection to curb illegal quarries and sand transportation.

Speaking to DH, Laxmamma, Deputy Director, Mines and Geology Department, Chamarajanagar said that Deputy Commissioner M R Ravi held a meeting on safety measures on Friday morning.

“The officials are visiting quarries of lease holders and checking if safety measures are in place as per Explosives Act, 1884, and if the explosives are used at the stipulated time. Mining contractors have to take permission from the Deputy Commissioner and the Police department for using explosives. The police are in total control of the storage of magazines, blasting exercise and other issue,” she said.

Sources in the Mines and Geology department, Mandya, said, “The contractors should get permission from the Deputy Commissioner’s office for using explosives. The Police department is responsible for ensuring that the explosives are used safely, like following around 500 metres distance from the public. Mining activities, undertaken without following the norms, are considered illegal.”

Superintendent of Police C B Ryshyanth issued a warning against sand mining in T Narasipur in Mysuru district recently. If the people come across illegal sand mining, they can call 112 or alert the Police department or the DC’s office.