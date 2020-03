A 69-year-old woman from Sagar taluk in Shivamogga district, who was admitted to KMC hospital, Manipal, with symptoms of COVID-19 has been tested negative.

District Health Officer Rajesh Suragihalli said that she was screened for COVID-19 as she had returned from Saudi Arabia. The result of throat swab tested in VRDL in Shivamogga came out negative.