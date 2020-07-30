Siddaramaiah condemns BJP, questions moral right

Opposition leader Siddaramaiah has criticised BJP and questioned the moral right of the BJP and its government.

Siddaramaiah was interacting with journalists in a session organised by Mysuru District Journalist Association (MDJA) here, on Thursday. He said that the party is playing immoral politics amidst Covid-19 pandemic.

“The BJP has claimed of giving cooperation to non-BJP state governments, in managing Covid-19. But, the party is indulged in dirty politics, by trouncing non-BJP governments. The BJP managed to topple Madhya Pradesh Congress government. Is this cooperation?” Siddaramaiah questioned.

“Congress supports to eradicate Covid and is always for pro-people activities. But, we will never compromise with irregularities. The state government should provide details of the expenditure on Covid," he demanded.

Siddaramaiah said, "No leader raised voice against the government till July 2. We raised our voice and levelled allegations of corruption, based on available documents. Let the government prove the allegations as false, by providing documents. BJP leaders must stop lying."

Siddaramaiah said, "Karnataka is facing one or the other issue since B S Yediyurappa assumed office as Chief Minister. From the last one year, the state has witnessed severe floods, drought and now Covid. Maharashtra and Delhi governments are successful in tackling Covid, but Karnataka government has failed."

The state government has totally failed to manage the crisis and to protect the welfare of the people. The government has not implemented any new pro-people programme, but discontinued pro-people programmes introduced by the Congress government. It is the only achievement of the BJP government. The government has failed to keep the promises made before going for the 2018 Assembly election, Siddaramaiah said.

He also criticised the government on the amendment to the Acts. With the amendments, the BJP government has proved that it is anti-farmer, poor, labourers and deprived class. The government amended the Acts through ordinance and thus, the BJP is for industrialists, capitalists and rich people. The government has surrendered to the real estate mafia, Siddaramaiah alleged.