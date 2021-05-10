Siddaramaiah, DKS, HDK should lock their mouths, help govt contain Covid: Eshwarappa

Rural Development & Panchayat Raj Minister K S Eshwarappa asked KPCC President D K Shivakumar, Congress Legislature Party Leader Siddaramaiah and JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy to lock their mouths till the completion of lockdown and join hands with the government to contain the spread of Covid-19.

Speaking to media persons, on Monday, he said Congress leader has urged the government to impose complete lockdown and provide financial aid to workers in the unorganised sector. But where is the money to give? he questioned and said the opposition parties must stop criticising the government.

Instead, they must give some useful suggestions to the government. If they shut their mouths till May 24, the cases of Covid-19 are likely to come down, he taunted.

Slamming the opposition leaders, Eshwarappa said they are under the impression that their duty is to criticise the government. but they must remember that this is not the time as people are losing their lives due to Covid-19.

Referring to the inconvenience caused by lockdown norms, he said he has received complaints that the vehicles of milk distributors, farmers, workers of drug stores have been seized by police.

He would hold a meeting with the deputy commissioner, superintendent of police in the evening on May 10 and take steps to ensure that people are not affected by lockdown. He also exuded confidence that people of the district would extend complete support to the lockdown and join hands with the district administration in containing Covid-19.

He said Seva Bharathi and Covid Suraksha Pade are providing accommodation facility and food to the caretakers of Covid patients in District Mcgann General Hospital in the city. They would be given breakfast, lunch and dinner.

The Minister also urged eligible people to utilise it as caretakers are not allowed to enter the hospital.