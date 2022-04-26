Siddaramaiah government's failure resulted in violence, claims Kateel

State BJP president Nalin Kumar Kateel on Tuesday said that "inefficient" administration by the Siddaramaiah government also contributed to recent violence, including those that happened in Old Hubballi.

"When Siddaramaiah was the chief minister, cases against those who violated laws were withdrawn. Such acts boost confidence among rioters," he said.

"Our government has taken stern action against rioters. If Siddaramaiah was the chief minister now, they would have been protected. He wants anarchy and violence. Organisations like SDPI and PFI have physical strength while Siddaramaiah is their intellectual strength," Kateel said.

Old Hubballi violence was a pre-planned one and many invisible hands were behind it. The government is taking suitable action, he said. In the wake of the "bulldozer model" issue, Kateel said existing laws would be strengthened.

