Siddaramaiah govt failure resulted in violence: Kateel

Siddaramaiah government's failure resulted in violence, claims Kateel

Kateel said that inaction against anti-social elements by Siddaramaiah's government was a major factor

Manjunath Hegde Bommannalli
Manjunath Hegde Bommannalli, DHNS, Hubballi,
  • Apr 26 2022, 13:04 ist
  • updated: Apr 26 2022, 13:05 ist
BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel. Credit: DH Photo

State BJP president Nalin Kumar Kateel on Tuesday said that "inefficient" administration by the Siddaramaiah government also contributed to recent violence, including those that happened in Old Hubballi.

"When Siddaramaiah was the chief minister, cases against those who violated laws were withdrawn. Such acts boost confidence among rioters," he said.

Also Read — Hubballi riot: Another AIMIM leader held for hate speech

"Our government has taken stern action against rioters. If Siddaramaiah was the chief minister now, they would have been protected. He wants anarchy and violence. Organisations like SDPI and PFI have physical strength while Siddaramaiah is their intellectual strength," Kateel said.

Old Hubballi violence was a pre-planned one and many invisible hands were behind it. The government is taking suitable action, he said. In the wake of the "bulldozer model" issue, Kateel said existing laws would be strengthened.

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Karnataka
Nalin Kumar Kateel
BJP
Congress
Hubballi

Related videos

What's Brewing

In Ukraine's Lviv, war reaches even children's books

In Ukraine's Lviv, war reaches even children's books

K'taka: Devadasi system morphs to Dasappa to stay alive

K'taka: Devadasi system morphs to Dasappa to stay alive

India bags Guinness record for simultaneous flag waving

India bags Guinness record for simultaneous flag waving

Elon Musk: Tech visionary turns social media king

Elon Musk: Tech visionary turns social media king

 